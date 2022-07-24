ABC RN announces Australia’s best and brightest arts minds





The ABC has selected five of Australia’s dynamic early-career research talent for its 2022 TOP 5 Arts Media Residency.

Situated in the heart of Melbourne’s Arts Precinct, ABC RN in Melbourne will host the successful applicants for a hands-on two weeks “in residence” where they will work with some of Australia’s best arts journalists and broadcasters.

It is a unique opportunity for these culture makers to go behind-the-scenes with the ABC’s expert communicators, burnishing the skills of these future leaders and role models so that their important work can be celebrated by Australians everywhere.

The 2022 ABC TOP 5 Arts are:

Dr Mahesh White-Radhakrishnan: Conservatorium of Music – University of Sydney A musician and scholar of music and language, White-Radhakrishnan’s research explores circulations of music and dance in the Indian Ocean with a focus on Sri Lanka.

Yvette Lisa Grant: Victorian College of the Arts – University of Melbourne Grant’s work celebrates the unsung modern women who were producing modern Australian ballets in the mid twentieth century – bringing these important local cultural figures and works back into cultural memory.

Sarouche Razi: Law School – Australian National University A lawyer, storyteller and researcher, Razi’s work explores how art practices can be used in law as methods of advocating for coronial justice for First Nations’ families.

Sanne Mestrom: Sydney College for the Arts – University of Sydney Mestrom has a sculptural practice that addresses ‘the female body’ in various cultural contexts: philosophically, autobiographically, as well as in the context of art historical and political concerns.

Dr Amaara Raheem: Victoria College of the Arts (Dance) – University of Melbourne. Raheem’s work investigates artist-in-residence programs and how they offer invaluable site-specific infrastructures for critical thinking, cross-cultural collaboration and artistic experimentation.

Cath Dwyer, Manager of ABC RN, says the TOP 5 Arts puts us directly in touch with what’s taking place in our cultural industries. “RN has always covered Arts and culture, so we are pleased to bring into the network an extraordinary group that will enrich our coverage and connections. Likewise, the TOP 5 has created an important direct connection between the ABC and the Australia Council for the Arts and VCA at Melbourne University.”

Rhiannon Brown, Executive Producer of Arts at RN was one of the judges, and oversees the TOP 5 Arts. “The pandemic has hit the Arts sector particularly hard, so it’s gratifying to have such a high standard of applicants, who are passionate about wanting to use the media to reach a broader audience for their important work and ideas. We are looking forward to bringing them to the ABC and working with them of some exciting projects.”

Director of the VCA, Professor Emma Redding served on the judging panel and was impressed by the quality of applications this year. “The recipients of this year’s program are hugely inspiring and reflect the breadth and excellence of arts-based research here in Australia. The arts residencies will equip this talented group with the skills they need to share their innovative ideas with all audiences and support them to become advocates for arts-based research into the future. I look forward to seeing what they do next.”

From the Australia Council for the Arts, Georgie McClean: Executive Director of Development and Strategic Partnerships, was also a judge “These five brilliant Australian artists and thinkers draw on diverse creative passions and some wild and rich experiences: from arts residencies on cargo ships to global music collaborations in Australia’s pubs to the secret histories of radical women of Australian ballet. They are all great storytellers, ready to make important contributions to our contemporary cultural conversations including how art can change how we approach justice and how parenting reshapes – or stifles – creative careers.

The Australia Council for the Arts is thrilled to continue to support embedding arts practitioners and researchers within ABC’s ideas-rich Radio National, extending their communications skills and empowering them to bring these stories to audiences.”

In partnership with the University of Melbourne and the Australia Council for the Arts, the ABC TOP 5 Arts Residency will be presented at ABC Southbank Melbourne from Monday 17th – 28th October 2022.