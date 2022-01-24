NSW latest Covid update as at 24 January

Across NSW, more than 95 per cent of people aged 16 and over have received a first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and 93.9 per cent have received two doses to Saturday 22 January 2022.

Of people aged 12 to 15, 82.7 per cent have received a first dose of COVID-19 vaccine, and 78.4 per cent have received two doses. Of people aged 5 to 11, 28 per cent have received a first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

The total number of vaccines administered in NSW is now 15,241,833 with 4,707,550 doses administered by NSW Health to 8pm last night and 10,534,283 administered by the GP network, pharmacies and other providers to 11:59pm on Saturday 22 January 2022.

NSW Health encourages everyone who is eligible to receive a vaccination or their booster dose to book into a NSW Health vaccination clinic or another provider without delay through the COVID-19 vaccine clinic finder.

Sadly, NSW Health is reporting the deaths of 24 people with COVID-19; 16 men and eight women.

Of the 24 people who died; two people were aged in their 50s, one person was in their 60s, two people were in their 70s, 12 people were in their 80s and seven people were in their 90s. Older age is a significant risk factor for serious illness and death for COVID-19, particularly when combined with significant underlying health conditions.

Two people had received three doses of a COVID-19 vaccine, 16 people had received two doses, three people had received one dose and three people were not vaccinated.

Of the two people who died aged under 65, both were men who had serious underlying health conditions. One man had received two doses of a COVID-19 vaccine and one had received three doses.

Ten people were from south western Sydney, three people were from western Sydney, five people were from south eastern Sydney, four people were from Sydney’s inner west and two people were from northern NSW.

NSW Health expresses its sincere condolences to their loved ones. This brings the total number of COVID-19 related deaths in NSW since the beginning of the pandemic to 1,112.

There are currently 2,816 COVID-19 cases admitted to hospital, including 196 people in intensive care, 69 of whom require ventilation.

There were 15,091 positive test results (cases) notified to 8pm last night – including 6,901 positive rapid antigen tests (RATs) and 8,190 positive PCR tests.

Of the 6,901 positive RAT results, 6,336 of these positive tests were from the previous seven days. Please note there may be some cases included in these numbers where people have reported positive RATs on multiple days and/or where people have also had a positive PCR test during the same reporting period.

The 8,190 positive PCR results were returned from 48,481 PCR tests. Following further investigation, 191 COVID-19 cases detected by PCR tests have been excluded, bringing the total number of cases detected by PCR tests in NSW since the beginning of the pandemic to 757,386.

Of the 8,190 cases reported from PCR tests to 8pm last night, 1,330 are from Western Sydney Local Health District (LHD), 1,160 are from South Western Sydney LHD, 766 are from South Eastern Sydney LHD, 722 are from Hunter New England LHD, 691 are from Northern Sydney LHD, 678 are from Sydney LHD, 516 are from Illawarra Shoalhaven LHD, 470 are from Western NSW LHD, 377 are from Nepean Blue Mountains LHD, 346 are from Murrumbidgee LHD, 311 are from Central Coast LHD, 234 are from Northern NSW LHD, 191 are from Mid North Coast LHD, 189 are from Southern NSW LHD, 36 are from Far West LHD, five are from correctional settings and 168 are yet to be assigned to an LHD.

Of the 6,901 positive RATs reported, 940 are from South Western Sydney LHD, 864 are from Western Sydney LHD, 820 are from South Eastern Sydney LHD, 790 are from Hunter New England LHD, 768 are from Northern Sydney LHD, 509 are from Sydney LHD, 380 are from Illawarra Shoalhaven LHD, 336 are from Central Coast LHD, 330 are from Nepean Blue Mountains LHD, 330 are from Northern NSW LHD, 207 are from Mid North Coast LHD, 207 are from Western NSW LHD, 189 are from Murrumbidgee LHD, 111 are from Southern NSW LHD, 19 are from Far West LHD and 101 are yet to be assigned to an LHD.

There are COVID-19 testing locations across NSW, many of which are open seven days a week. To find your nearest clinic visit COVID-19 clinics or contact your GP.

COVID-19 vaccination update

NSW COVID-19 vaccination rate Total* (ages 16 and over) Total* (ages 12 – 15) Total* (ages 5 -11) All providers – first doses > 95% 82.7% 28% All providers – second doses 93.9% 78.4% n/a All providers – third doses (ages 18 and over) 33.5% n/a n/a

* to 11.59pm 22 January 2022

COVID-19 vaccination doses administered by NSW Health Doses past 24 hours* All doses NSW Health – first doses 2,844 2,273,604 NSW Health – second doses 122 1,943,270 NSW Health – third doses 7,003 490,676

* notified from 8pm 22 January 2022 to 8pm 23 January 2022.

A video of today’s press conference will be published on the Press conferences page once available.